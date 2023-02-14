IFP Advisors Inc Has $253,000 Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 746,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period.

FDVV stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

