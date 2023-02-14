IFP Advisors Inc Has $261,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

