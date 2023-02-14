IFP Advisors Inc Has $281,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $522.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

