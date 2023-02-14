IFP Advisors Inc Has $290,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 46,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 54.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 324.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.8 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

