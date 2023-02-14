IFP Advisors Inc Has $309,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.3 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.