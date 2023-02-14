IFP Advisors Inc Has $310,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

