IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $317.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

