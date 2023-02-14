IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

