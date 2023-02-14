IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.