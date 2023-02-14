IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 139.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $278,448.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,982. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.