IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $434.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.04 and a 200-day moving average of $426.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

