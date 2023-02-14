IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

