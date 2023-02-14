IFP Advisors Inc Invests $244,000 in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of QualTek Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on QualTek Services to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of QualTek Services to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. QualTek Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $216.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QualTek Services Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

