IFP Advisors Inc Invests $301,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 51,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE VTN opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

