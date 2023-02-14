IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of RGC Resources worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

