IFP Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,002.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $51.72.

