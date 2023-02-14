IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,087 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after buying an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,273 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 58.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,774 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 60,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

