IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 193 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

