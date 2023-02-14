IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 288 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

