IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 724.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GitLab were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

