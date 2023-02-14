IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

