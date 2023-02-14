IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 846,196 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 399,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,094,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

