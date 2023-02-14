IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $299.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $317.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.