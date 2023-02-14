IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.81. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

