IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $147.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.94.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

