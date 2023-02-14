IFP Advisors Inc Sells 217 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,655,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $90,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZD. Barclays started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

