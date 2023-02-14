IFP Advisors Inc Sells 630 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

