IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHN stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0365 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

