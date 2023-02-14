Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 169.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 340,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.