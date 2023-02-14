International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.