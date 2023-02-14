Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VCV opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

