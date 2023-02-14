Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 23,730 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the average daily volume of 3,534 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPP opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $51.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMPP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 16,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

