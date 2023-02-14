iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,350,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

