iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

