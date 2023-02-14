Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,741,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 250,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ITRI opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

