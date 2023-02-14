J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 18.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CL King upped their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

