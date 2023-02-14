Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of JLL opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.