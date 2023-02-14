Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

