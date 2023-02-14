Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 434,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

