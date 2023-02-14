Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

