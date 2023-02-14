Lyft’s (LYFT) Peer Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Lyft to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

