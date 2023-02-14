Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

