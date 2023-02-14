Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

NYSE:MGA opened at $55.92 on Monday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

