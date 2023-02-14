Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.69.

Magna International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $55.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $80.28.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile



Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.



