Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $4,394,641. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -371.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

