Markel Corp Buys 339,850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,041.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after buying an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after buying an additional 17,964,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

