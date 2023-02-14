Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman Sells 33,366 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.