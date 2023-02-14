Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,914 shares of company stock worth $11,755,818 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.