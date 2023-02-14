Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 35.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Medifast Stock Performance

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

