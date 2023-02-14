Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,951.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,416.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 69,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 64,953 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,987.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,158,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 1,120,836 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,059.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,491.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

