Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hamilton Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.